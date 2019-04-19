Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 128,281 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 605,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 124.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Donald S. Moss acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

