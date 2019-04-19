Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.31 Million Position in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76,246 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,824,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 318,414 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

GSAT opened at $0.42 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 342,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $150,725.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 732,819 shares in the company, valued at $322,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

