Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,974,000 after buying an additional 8,695,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,153.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,711,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,600,747 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $1,201,283.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-position-trimmed-by-dakota-wealth-management.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.