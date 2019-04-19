Bank of Edwardsville Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 736,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,386,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $245.81 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Edwardsville Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bank-of-edwardsville-acquires-new-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.