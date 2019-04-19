Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 732.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 93,281 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 164.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $72.16 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,529. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $1,156,877. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bank-of-america-corp-de-trims-stake-in-clean-harbors-inc-clh.html.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.