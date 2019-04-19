Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (FLRU)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 322,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.64% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

