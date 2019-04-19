Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 20,861 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Plexus worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,627,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 716,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 234,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $270,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,094 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

