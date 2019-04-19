Bank of America (BAC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Bank of America by 76.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,379,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 144,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

