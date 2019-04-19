Bank of America (BAC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Bank of America by 76.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,379,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 144,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
