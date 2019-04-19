BancFirst (BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 32,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

