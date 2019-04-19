Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,169,926 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

