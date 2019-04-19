Balchem Co. (BCPC) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for about 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of Balchem worth $74,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 68.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Balchem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

