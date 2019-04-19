Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA) Insider Acquires £39,667.50 in Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) insider Tom Burnet purchased 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £39,667.50 ($51,832.61).

USA opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/baillie-gifford-us-growth-trust-plc-usa-insider-acquires-39667-50-in-stock.html.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.