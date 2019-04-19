Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Baidu by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp set a $236.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.56.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $153.78 and a 52-week high of $284.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

