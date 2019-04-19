Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

AXSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 902,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 360,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

