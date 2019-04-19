Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $133,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,918 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,442 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,188,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after buying an additional 3,025,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,547,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 790.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 986,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 875,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,704,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after buying an additional 844,587 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,049,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after buying an additional 796,400 shares during the period.

AXTA stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.