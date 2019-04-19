Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVDL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Laidlaw set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

AVDL opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 126.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

