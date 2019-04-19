Auto Trader Group (AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 620 at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUTO. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 482 ($6.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 467.80 ($6.11).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 551.60 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 333.50 ($4.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 545 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,669.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91), for a total value of £2,079,200 ($2,716,843.07).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

