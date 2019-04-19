Aurora Investment Counsel Has $940,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (TU)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in TELUS were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 476.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 206,136 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

