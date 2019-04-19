Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,795,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,795,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,191,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.96. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

