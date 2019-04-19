Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,973,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.96 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

