AT&T (T) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.55

Headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a coverage optimism score of 0.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AT&T’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

