Atlassian (TEAM) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $329-331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.32 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.82-0.82 EPS.

Atlassian stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,456.29, a P/E/G ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

