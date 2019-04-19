Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 1,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 278,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,784. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 142.82%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

