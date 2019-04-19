AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Holdings Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,560. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

