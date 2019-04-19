Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

