Argus Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $841.00 and $19.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argus has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00027454 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012258 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00142563 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

