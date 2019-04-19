Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $81.87 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $81.87 million and $1.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024667 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006329 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

