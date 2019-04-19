Arco Platform (ARCE) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Arco Platform to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Arco Platform alerts:

This table compares Arco Platform and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform Competitors 1,817.03% -28.79% -3.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arco Platform Competitors 242 866 935 34 2.37

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.27%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Arco Platform’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $100.06 million N/A 112.70 Arco Platform Competitors $539.47 million $36.16 million 11.05

Arco Platform’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Arco Platform is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arco Platform peers beat Arco Platform on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.