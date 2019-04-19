Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arch Capital have outperformed the industry year to date. The company boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been making efforts to diversify its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions. An improving rate environment has been aiding better investment results. Moreover, banking on a solid capital position, the company effectively deploys money to pursue its growth-driving initiatives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business inducing volatility in underwriting results. Also, escalating expenses weigh on its margin expansion. A Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings EPS of -4.53% makes earnings surprise prediction difficult as it reports first quarter results on Apr 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first quarter is pegged at 62 cents, up 10.7% year over year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACGL. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arch Capital Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

ACGL opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,332. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

