ArcelorMittal (MT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $22.57 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.52.

NYSE:MT opened at $23.70 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 235,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,283,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

