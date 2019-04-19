Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 725,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 204,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $178.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 986.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Trading Down 5.6%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/arbutus-biopharma-abus-trading-down-5-6.html.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.