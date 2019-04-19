Aptiv (APTV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well poised to gain from secular trends toward connected cars and investments in advanced technology. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving automotive sector. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst for Aptiv. The company has a strong presence in China with a major manufacturing base and healthy customer relationships. Shares of Aptiv have outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flipside, costs continue to rise at Aptiv due to significant investments in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigation. Fluctuation in automotive production and sales continue to weigh on the company’s business performance. Seasonality is another headwind.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APTV. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Nomura initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.25.

Aptiv stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,209,000 after buying an additional 360,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after purchasing an additional 638,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

