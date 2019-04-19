Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) PT Raised to $4.50 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APVO. ValuEngine downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptevo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of APVO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.06% and a negative net margin of 232.68%. On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

