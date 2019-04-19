Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) & Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Critical Review

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptevo Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptevo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1,155.14%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 171.39%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics -232.68% -108.06% -63.81% Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -928.11%

Volatility & Risk

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $23.07 million 1.51 -$53.69 million ($2.39) -0.34 Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$125.71 million ($5.74) -0.71

Aptevo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptevo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The company's marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

