Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $91.19.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $4,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at $36,618,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

