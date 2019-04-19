Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 21,881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after buying an additional 15,622,665 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after buying an additional 3,824,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,131,340 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,680,000 after buying an additional 150,291 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,642,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,036,000 after buying an additional 2,478,179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/appleton-partners-inc-ma-sells-21881-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.