Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 over the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.99 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

