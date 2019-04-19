Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.29 Million Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMB opened at $24.50 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

