Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Apple by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,295,000 after buying an additional 559,737 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,510,000 after buying an additional 455,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after buying an additional 454,086 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $203.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $998.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

