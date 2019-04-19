Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $394,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $493,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

