AppCoins Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $534,284.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00459937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.01116761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210089 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

