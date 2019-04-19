Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AM. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Antero Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.82. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 246.65%. The company had revenue of $281.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $2,614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,811,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Partners by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

