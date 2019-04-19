Anne Marie Ray Sells 14,189 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $165,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,629.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anne Marie Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $186,727.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $381,684.10.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $742,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $274,699.04.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $132,809.04.

On Thursday, January 24th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $264,199.18.

VRA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,308. The company has a market cap of $402.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.76. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRA. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/anne-marie-ray-sells-14189-shares-of-vera-bradley-inc-vra-stock-2.html.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.