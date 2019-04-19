Animecoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Animecoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Animecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Animecoin alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Animecoin’s official website is anime-coin.com

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Animecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Animecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.