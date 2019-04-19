AngioDynamics (ANGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.23 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $762.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 158,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 924,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

