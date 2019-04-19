Angie Muhleisen Sells 1,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $57,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angie Muhleisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $55,570.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $53,900.00.

Nelnet stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.52. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 56.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 5,875.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 382,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

