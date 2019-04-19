Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.33 Million

Brokerages expect Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) to announce sales of $633.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Andeavor Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Andeavor Logistics posted sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Andeavor Logistics.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.48 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

ANDX opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Andeavor Logistics has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

