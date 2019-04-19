Analyzing Subsea 7 (SUBCY) & US Well Services (USWS)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

This table compares Subsea 7 and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 4.48% 3.10% 2.35% US Well Services N/A -72.75% -12.67%

72.6% of US Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Subsea 7 and US Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 2 4 0 2.67 US Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Well Services has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given US Well Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and US Well Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $4.07 billion 1.04 $182.50 million $0.56 23.21 US Well Services $648.85 million 0.73 -$65.90 million N/A N/A

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats US Well Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.