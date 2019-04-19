Analyzing Kenon (KEN) & PNM Resources (PNM)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Kenon has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kenon and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 119.29% 51.77% 26.14% PNM Resources 5.98% 9.00% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PNM Resources pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenon and PNM Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $364.00 million 2.90 $434.21 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.44 billion 2.48 $86.17 million $2.00 22.33

Kenon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PNM Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kenon and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 3 2 0 0 1.40

PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $42.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.54%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Kenon.

Summary

Kenon beats PNM Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

