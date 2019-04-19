Analyzing International Money Express (IMXI) & Msci (MSCI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get International Money Express alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Msci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 5 0 3.00 Msci 0 4 5 0 2.56

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Msci has a consensus target price of $188.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.73%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Msci.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Msci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Msci pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International Money Express does not pay a dividend. Msci pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Msci has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -2.23% -1.11% Msci 35.42% 196.12% 13.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Msci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million 1.57 -$7.24 million ($0.05) -238.20 Msci $1.43 billion 13.07 $507.89 million $5.35 41.37

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Msci beats International Money Express on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.